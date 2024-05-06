Turkish Ambassador To Pakistan Appointed Special Representative Of OIC Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkey's ambassador to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacacı, has beenappointed as the special representative of the Secretary General ofthe Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Islamophobia.

According to Azernews, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA) issued a statement in this regard.

In the statement, expressing confidence that Pachaci willsuccessfully fulfill this task, the Turkish Foreign Ministryreminded the importance of the international community to take acommon position and act decisively in the fight againstIslamophobia.

Mehmet Pacacı was appointed to the mentioned position at the15th Islamic Summit of OIC held in Gambia.