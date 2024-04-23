Jazz Pharmaceuticals Employees Wear Purple To Support Epilepsy Awareness And Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Purple Day spotlights epilepsy and the challenges that people face when living with the condition.

Jazz wants the epilepsy community know that they are not alone and showed support by sporting purple in some surprising places!

We are also proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Fifth Annual Purple Day® For Epilepsy Awareness Around The World Expo in Florida. The expo brings the epilepsy community together to spread awareness of the condition and learn more about the support available. We were delighted to be able to attend this year's event and meet some of the members of this inspiring movement.