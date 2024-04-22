Rajasthan Man Kills Bed-Ridden Father, Sits Next To Body For Hours: Cops

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kota- A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his bed-ridden father after an argument here and sat next to the body for hours until his mother came home, police said on Monday.
The victim's son Mahaveer Meghwal, who is allegedly a drug addict and mentally challenged, has been arrested, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
The incident took place under the Railway Colony police station limits on Sunday morning. However, the matter came to light only in the evening when the deceased's wife returned home and found her son sitting beside the body of her husband, they said.
On information of the incident, the police recovered the body and handed it over to the man's family members after post mortem on Monday morning, they added.
The man was identified as Dayaram Meghwal (60), who had been ill and bed-ridden for a long time, according to the police.
The accused allegedly attacked his father with the handle of an axe during an argument in the morning, killing him on the spot. He kept sitting beside the body till his mother, a daily wage labourer, arrived in the evening, said Pankaj Yadav, Circle Officer, Railway Colony.
The accused, allegedly a drug addict and mentally unstable, kept changing his statements during interrogation, Yadav said.
