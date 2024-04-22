Prime Minister Meets Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Foreign Affairs Of Luxembourg

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Luxembourg: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg HE Xavier Bettel, on the sidelines of the High-Level Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the GCC, held in Luxembourg.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
