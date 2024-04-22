Decisive Moment: General Brieger Says Military Support For Ukraine Pacing Up

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU member states understand the criticality of the current moment and the need to speed up arms supplies to Ukraine so that the offensive Russia is expected to launch this summer fails.

That's according to the Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Brieger, who spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, an Ukrinform correspodent reports.

"I can say that the pace has increased. We are at a decisive moment, as all the ministers said, and I believe that the signal about the need to act faster and more effectively has really been received," the general said, commenting on the question about the pace of arms deliveries to Ukraine.

According to the general, during the meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers succeeded in providing a clear perspective on the extent to which individual member states can provide support and in what amounts.

Brieger also welcomed the decision of the U.S. House of Representatives to allocate a new aid package to Ukraine.

"This means that meeting Ukraine's urgent needs is a priority for the months to come. And this will be critical, first of all, in order to prevent and stop a broad Russian offensive this summer," said the head of the EU Military Committee.

According to the general, Ukraine first of all needs air defense systems and artillery ammunition. "Also, of course, spare parts, launchers and equipment of all kinds. But the most important thing is air defense, it became clear and it will be decisive for the coming months," Brieger added.

"Protection of these supplies to Ukraine" was also discussed separately.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, General Robert Brieger previously stated that Russia should not win its war of aggression against Ukraine, as it concerns the security of all of Europe.

