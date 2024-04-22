(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ministry of Economy to launch National Forum for SMEs - Government Procurement' tomorrow inviting UAE entrepreneurs to explore & take advantage of government tenders



Participants include more than 80 federal entities & national companies, with 26 speakers

Abu Dhabi 22 April 2024:

The Ministry of Economy (MoEc) announced that it will launch the 'National Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises - Government Procurement' on Tuesday, April 23, 2023, at 9.00 a.m., in the Godolphin ballroom of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel in Dubai. The objective of the Forum is to enable Emirati entrepreneurs to maximize the competitive advantage they have in obtaining tenders and contracts offered by federal entities and national companies participating in the Forum.

The upcoming Forum will feature over 80 federal entities, national companies, and numerous SMEs owners will also be in attendance. The Forum will feature 30 participating entities that will offer digital platforms showcasing the terms of tenders and contracts available to Emirati entrepreneurs. In addition, they will provide valuable advice and support to help the attendees capitalize on these opportunities. Participants will also be introduced to various initiatives that aim to support national SME-owners. These initiatives provide valuable opportunities for business growth and facilitate access to new projects.

The Forum is set to host a series of inclusive discussions, featuring 26 speakers who will shed light on legislation and policies that provide economic support for the growth of remarkable projects through government procurement. The sessions will highlight success stories of national business owners while also addressing the challenges they faced in securing government tenders.

The Forum will serve as a key platform in raising awareness on programs designed to support Emirati entrepreneurs. These programs include the National Programme for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, the Digital Procurement Platform (DPP), as well as the Hafez and Nafis programs. Participants will have access to the advantages offered by these remarkable initiatives and latest updates that support national businesses.

The Ministry of Economy invites all UAE entrepreneurs to attend the event to seize the available opportunities and enhance their contributions to the development of the national economy and their competitiveness at regional and global levels.