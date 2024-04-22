(MENAFN- Baystreet) Albertson Companies Flat on Financials

Trade These Most Active Stocks: MARA, ARM, LI, NVDA, and More

Escalating tensions in the Middle East hurt Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices. Traders may take advantage of the price swings in Marathon Digital (MARA). Shares lost nearly 30% in the last month but are up nearly 130% from the 52-week low.

Semiconductor Arm Holdings (ARM) lost nearly one-third of its value for the week. Still up by 85% from its 52-week low, its quarterly report issued in Feb. hardly justified the rally. The firm posted just 29 cents in earnings per share (a 17.26% surprise over consensus estimates) on revenue of $824 million.

Prospects for Chinese firms worsened when tensions between Israel and Iran escalated. China and Iran support each other economically. Avoid Li Auto (LI) while trading BYD (BYDDF) instead. BYD sells both EVs and hybrid vehicles. It produced more units than Tesla (TSLA).

On the charts, Nvidia (NVDA) indicated a bearish“double top” between March – April at $955. Down by 10% last Friday and -15.8% for the month, the high P/E multiple is a risk. Media increased news headlines suggesting the central bank carries out a longer rate pause and even the Fed hiking interest rates.

After software firms like Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) led the tech sector lower, watch for Arista (ANET), AMD, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) underperforming in the near term.









