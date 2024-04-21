IPL 2024: Virat And I Thought The Ball Was Higher Than His Waist, Says Faf Du Plessis

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) After Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell agonisingly short of beating Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, skipper Faf du Plessis addressed Virat Kohli's angry outburst over his dismissal, saying the duo felt the ball's height was higher than the waist length.

In the chase of 223, Kohli was off the blocks quickly by hitting two sixes and a four. But Kohli lobbed a slower high full-toss from Harshit Rana back to the bowler, and the decision was sent to third umpire Michael Gough.

The review system showed that the ball was dipping on Kohli, who was batting out of his crease, via a procedure where they match the height of a batter up to his waist with the height of the ball, leaving Kohli livid as he made his displeasure known to umpires before walking off for 18.

"It was crazy. Rules are rules, Virat and I in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist. You always find one team happy and the other not so with such decisions,” said du Plessis after the match ended.

Needing 21 to win in the final over, Karn Sharma hit Mitchell Starc for three sixes before being caught and bowled by the left-arm pacer. Wicketkeeper Phil Salt then ran out Lockie Ferguson on the last ball as RCB were bowled out for 220, despite fifties from Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar.

“A target like 220 takes a hell of a lot to get there. When you haven't won for a while, just that clarity. Narine's over was the turning point for me. We feel like the game is changing. We don't feel like there is time to get in. Guys who take 7-8 balls to get in, it feels like the game does not allow you to do that anymore, and it is tough.”

“You just play the match-up with Narine, he is such a quality bowler. If you are winning games and get the confidence to get the team over the line, you make such decisions. I am proud of the boys, a lot of fight out there. We thought the total was chaseable and thought it was a par score,” added du Plessis.

RCB, the bottom-placed side in the 10-team points table, have now suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches, with their chances of entering the knockouts now hanging by a thin thread. They will now travel to Hyderabad to face an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday evening.

“You have to maximize the Power-play and be okay with losing two or three wickets. We are as desperate. That's why I am saying I am proud. Guys put their bodies on the line. We are just as desperate to get back to winning ways. We have an unbelievable fan base. The RCB chant is the loudest. Desperately want to make our fans proud," concluded du Plessis.