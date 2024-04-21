Four People Injured In Enemy Missile Attack In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in a Russian missile strike in the Odesa region on April 21.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram . Ukrinform reports.

"Four people have been injured in the missile attack on the Odesa region. They are three men and one woman. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," the regional governor wrote.

He added that rescuers and utility services are eliminating the consequences of the attack.

As reported, the Russian invaders struck the Odesa region with ballistic missiles on Sunday afternoon.

One person was reportedly injured.