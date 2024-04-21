Structural Firefighting Garment Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Structural Firefighting Garment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Structural Firefighting Garment Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Structural Firefighting Garment Market?



The global structural firefighting garment market size reached US$ 2,238.7 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 3,624.7 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.



What are Structural Firefighting Garment?



A Structural Firefighting Garment is the type of personal protective equipment used by municipal and industrial firefighters, ensuring the safety and well-being of firefighters working in environments where there is a risk of exposure to flames, heat, smoke, and other harmful elements. Many SFGs feature reflective trim or strips to enhance visibility in low-light conditions, improving the safety of firefighters working at night or in smoky environments. These come with an integrated hood that covers the head and neck, offering additional protection and with hook-and-loop fasteners or zippers are designed for ease of donning and doffing, enabling firefighters to quickly put on or remove the garment as needed. The thermal barrier layer provides insulation to protect firefighters from extreme temperatures, maintaining a comfortable temperature inside the garment while protecting the wearer from the intense heat of a fire.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Structural Firefighting Garment industry?



The Structural Firefighting Garment market growth is driven by the global focus on firefighter safety leads to the implementation of stringent safety regulations and standards. Firefighting agencies and organizations prioritize compliance with these standards, driving the demand for advanced structural firefighting garments that meet safety requirements. Further, new flame-resistant and heat-reflective materials with advanced design features, enhance the overall performance and comfort of these garment. Moreover, modern SFGs integrate breathable liners, comfort designs, and moisture management features to enhance overall comfort, thereby contributing to increased adoption. Overall, the structural firefighting garment market growth is due the safety regulations, increased awareness, technological advancements, and a commitment to providing firefighters with the best protective gear available.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Coats

Trousers/Pants

Coveralls

Helmets

Gloves

Boots

Others



By Material Type:



Nomex

PBI (Polybenzimidazole)

Kevlar

Gore-Tex

Others



By End Use:



Fire Departments

Defense & Military

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Construction

Others



By Distribution Channel:



Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Bristol Uniforms Limited

Lion Group, Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Ansell Limited

Sioen Industries NV

MCR Safety

TenCate Protective Fabrics



Full Report:



