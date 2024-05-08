In Clash Of Movie Stars, BJP Nominee Files FIR Against Trinamool Opponent For 'Slanderous' Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and the BJP nominee from the Ghana Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, Hiran Chatterjee, said on Wednesday that he has filed an FIR against his opponent and sitting Trinamool Congress MP Deepak Adhikari a.k.a. Dev, also a popular actor, for the latter's“slanderous” comment targeting him.

Chatterjee said that he will also file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Dev.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dev alleged that in their desperation to win from Ghatal, Chatterjee and the BJP might hatch a conspiracy to implicate him in a murder case in the next few days.

“A BJP worker might get killed in Keshpur in the next 10-12 days and the BJP candidate might try to implicate me in a false case,” Dev said.

Reacting to Dev's remarks, Chatterjee, who's the BJP MLA from Kharagpur (Sadar), said that he has already registered an FIR against the Trinamool candidate at a local police station.

“I am telling the BJP workers in Keshpur that no one will dare to touch any of them. How can someone accuse a candidate and his party of planning a murder? If anyone plans a murder, will he create propaganda around it in advance," Chatterjee asked.

He also said that being an actor, he is ashamed of the slanderous comment made by a fellow actor.