Gurugram: Sex Racket Busted, 4 Foreign Women Among 10 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 8 (IANS) A sex racket being run at a hotel in the upscale Gurugram locality was busted and 10 persons, including two women from Uzbekistan and two from Bangladesh, were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The racket was busted by a joint team of the Chief Minister's flying squad and the Gurugram police, they said.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Sushila, the police were tipped off about the sex racket being run at Hotel Rao Estate in D-Block of Sector 57.

Decoy customers were prepared and a raid was conducted on Tuesday night, she added. The receptionist informed the team that a person identified as Dilbagh was the operator of the hotel and he was arrested.

The other arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Yadav, Sanjay, Ram Babu, Suhani Khan, Marjina Sultan, Mona Kumari and Lata Farzana Khan (both from Bangladesh) and Istrabonu and Khadichabonu from Uzbekistan.

The arrested have been booked under different sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at the Sector-56 police station, police said.