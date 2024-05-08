Ukraine Extends Martial Law, Military Mobilisation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 8 (IANS) The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday extended the current martial law and general mobilisation of troops for another 90 days, said parliamentarian Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The bills to prolong martial law and mobilisation were backed by 339 and 336 lawmakers respectively, with a required minimum of 226, Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Both restrictive measures will be in place till August 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian Parliament imposed martial law and declared military mobilisation in the wake of the war with Russia in February 2022, and has extended the measures 11 times since then.

A new mobilisation law aimed at recruiting more troops for the country's armed forces will take effect on May 18.