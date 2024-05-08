Popular Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away At 61

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (IANS) Popular film director Sangeeth Sivan (61), who made Malayalam and Hindi films and was unwell for some time, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sangeeth was the elder brother of ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan, and filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan. Their father Sivam was National Award-winning film personality who passed away a few years back.

Sangeeth began his film career as an assistant to his father before turning professional as the writer and executive producer of the Hindi film 'Raakh' (1989).

His second film after becoming a full-time director was 'Yoddha' (1992), one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.

He directed a few more films in Malayalam before shifting to Mumbai, where directed seven Hindi films and a few web series, including 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', among others.