BJP Amps Up Social Media Campaign With ‘Appetiser Vs Main Course’ Pitch

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Amid the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched an innovative campaign to bolster its presence on social media and woo a sizeable population of netizens with the Modi government's development pitch.

Notably, the BJP has made a deliberate effort to make its poll plank development-centric with PM Narendra Modi often reiterating from public platforms that the past 10 years were just a 'trailer', and the real progress will begin now.

The 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal envisioned by PM Modi is a step in this direction as his government has set a target of turning the nation into a developed country by 2047.

With three phases of elections over, the BJP in a bid to give a fresh fillip to its canvassing has launched an innovative campaign on social media -- 'The Appetiser vs The Main Course'.

With this, the party seeks to disseminate information via its social media handles that whatever happened from 2014 to 2024 was merely an 'appetizer', and the next few years will see another level of growth.

The posters showing the achievements have been categorised under 'The 'Appetiser' section, while 'The Main Course' shows how the next phase of development will roll out under 'Modi 3.0'.

For example, the 'Appetiser' section shows that more than 2.8 crore people have benefitted from free electricity, while 'Main Course' says lakhs of people are about to get the benefits of free electricity under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

One poster claims that over 1 crore women have turned into 'Lakhpati Didi' under the Modi government, while the aim is to scale up this number to 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next few years.

Other prominent schemes that are set to see heightened activity and growth in the next few years include the Aysuhman Bharat, Mudra Yojana, Jan Aushadi Kendra, PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, and more.

In a nutshell, 'The Appetiser vs The Main Course' campaign spotlights the nation's achievements in the past 10 years, and highlights the potential areas for astronomical growth in the next few years.