Sex Videos Case: You Don’T Own Community, Say Cong Vokkaliga Leaders To HD Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) Strongly objecting to JD(S) targeting the Congress government in Karnataka, particularly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar for getting the sex videos case involving former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna investigated by the SIT, Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs slammed former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President, HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Agriculture N Cheluvarayaswamy stated on Wednesday that Prajwal Revanna's uncle Kumaraswamy should not think that they are the only representatives of the Vokkaliga community.

“Don't think that you can do anything because you hail from this community,” he slammed.

“The community commands great respect in society and dragging it into this issue is not right. You had better stop using derogatory language against CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. If you think that by creating a ruckus you can prove your point you are wrong,” Minister Cheluvarayaswamy warned Kumaraswamy.

“The probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should not be taken lightly. No organisations have come forward to stage a protest over the issue considering its seriousness. If you continue to attack the CM and Dy CM and talk loosely, you will also face the consequences,” he stated.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy added that the sex video scandal was being discussed all over the country and across the world and any government was duty-bound to get a proper investigation of the case done.

Dy CM Shivakumar has not interfered in the matter, he stated.

Minister for Revenue, Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the discussion was about the biggest sex scandal of the world and attempts were being made to divert the issue.

“It is being claimed that the exploitation of women is not the issue. If the case is transferred to the CBI, there is fear of the case being hushed up,” he stated.

Minister for Higher Education, Dr. MC Sudhakar stated that even as the SIT is probing the matter, there is a systematic attempt to derail the investigation and it is being alleged that CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar have a role in the arrest.

“I request HD Kumaraswamy not to link the matter to the community as you don't own the community. Let the issue not get diverted and let the truth come out,” he slammed.

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy maintained that Prajwal Revanna's uncle Kumaraswamy and his father HD Revanna should have advised the main accused in the sex video scandal to surrender to the SIT and it is not good to target CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar.

“I urge them to stop doing this,” he said.

The statements have assumed importance in the backdrop of JD(S) launching protests against the Congress government and demanding the sacking of Shivakumar.

Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka have stated that the sex video scandal is being used to finish off Vokkaliga leadership and former PM HD Deve Gowda's family in politics.

Kumaraswamy's brother HD Revanna was jailed in connection with the scandal and Prajwal Revanna is absconding.