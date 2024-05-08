RHC Chief Inspects Royal Initiatives In Madaba, Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba and Amman, May 8 (Petra) - Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC), Yousef Issawi, head of the committee to follow up on the implementation of His Majesty the King's initiatives, inspected on Wednesday royal initiative projects in Madaba and the capital governorates, following His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives during his interactions and meetings with local dignitaries and residents.Issawi commenced the visit by reviewing the ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation work at Imad al-Din Zenki Secondary School for Boys in Madaba's Kasbah, a project instructed by His Majesty the King during his recent visit to the governorate.While touring the school premises, Issawi was briefed on the school's needs and rehabilitation requirements. The school, accommodating 340 students from the first and second years of secondary education across 11 classrooms, is set to undergo comprehensive maintenance, including infrastructure, classrooms, and furnishings, alongside the refurbishment of its adjacent sports facilities.Royal initiatives, spanning various regions, underscore significant attention to the education sector, encompassing the construction of new school infrastructure, refurbishment, expansion, and equipping of existing facilities, as well as the provision of libraries, labs, and workshops to nurture students' skills and talents within conducive learning environments.In the Al-Faisaliah area in Madaba, Issawi visited the medical supplies and apparel factory project, part of the production branches and units initiative, outlined in response to His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives during his meetings with Central Badia notables and leaders.Issawi received updates on the project's progress, nearing a 70 percent completion rate. This pioneering venture, the first of its kind in Jordan, is slated to produce approximately 5 million units of clothing and medical supplies, addressing 70 percent of the local market demand.Established in 2008 under royal directives, the production branches and units initiative aims to establish production outlets for factories and major enterprises in targeted rural areas, facilitating local employment opportunities for youth post-qualification training.The Ministry of Labor, in collaboration with the Golden Mask Health Supplies Company, has forged an agreement to establish a production branch in Al-Faisaliah area, projected to generate 150 job opportunities for residents. Operational by the final quarter of this year, it aims to produce high-quality medical supplies, reducing reliance on imports.In the Al-Muwaqqar area, Issawi inspected the Zumailat Health Center project, instructed by His Majesty King Abdullah II during his visit to Central Badia. Issawi reviewed the project's near-completion status, expected to be finalized within a month. Equipped with clinics for chronic diseases, family medicine, dentistry, maternity, pediatrics, and an emergency department, alongside ancillary facilities, the center aims to deliver optimal healthcare services to local residents.Royal health initiatives prioritize enhancing healthcare services, modernizing facilities in remote areas, equipping them with requisite medical apparatus, and improving service quality to enhance patient experiences, reduce travel, and expedite treatment delivery.In media statements, Issawi emphasized His Majesty King Abdullah II's attentiveness to citizen service and development demands articulated during his interactions and visits across the Kingdom. His Majesty's directives manifest in initiatives, sustainable programs, and projects aimed at meeting citizen needs, fostering community development, and delivering quality services across various sectors.Issawi reiterated that residents of Madaba Governorate, and Al-Muwaqqar and adjacent regions, will soon witness the positive impact of these developmental ventures, part of royal initiatives executed in collaboration with public and private sector entities.