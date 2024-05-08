After Maha Polls, Sharad Pawar To Campaign In Other States From May 20

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), May 8 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party-SP President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday announced that after the polling in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 20, he will undertake extensive campaign tours in other parts of India.

Addressing a rally here, Pawar, 83, said that after the completion of elections for the remaining 24 of 48 LS seats in the state, he will embark on a tour of several other states where the parliamentary elections shall be in the final two phases on May 25 and June 1.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, elections for 57 LS constituencies each (total 114) – spread across 15 states - shall be conducted in the two final phases. These include Bihar (16), Haryana (10), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (7), Odisha (12), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (27), West Bengal (17), Chandigarh (1), and Delhi (7).

A party leader said that as per tentative plans, Sharad Pawar is likely to address a few INDIA bloc rallies or public meetings of various individual allies in states like Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi for the final two phases of elections.