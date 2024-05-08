Bengal Governor Invites Common People To View CCTV Footage Of Raj Bhavan, Leaves Out CM, Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) Days after a temporary staff at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata filed a police complaint accusing Governor C.V. Ananda Bose of 'outraging her modesty', the Governor's office on Wednesday announced a programme titled 'Sach Ke Samne' where the common people will be shown the CCTV footage from inside the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's office issued a statement, which has also been posted on its official X handle, saying the CCTV footage can be viewed by any citizen of West Bengal barring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and any representative of the state police.

“Hon'ble Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has launched a programme titled 'SACH KE SAMNE' in the backdrop of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not proving the CCTV footage of an incident which is under illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police.

"The Hon'ble Governor has decided that the CCTV footage can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal -- except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in the public domain,” the statement read.

It also said that the citizens who wish to see the CCTV footage can send applications via email or call the the PBX number of the Raj Bhavan.

“The first hundred applicants will be shown the footage inside the Raj Bhavan on May 9, 2024, at 11.30 a.m.,” the statement added.

To recall, on May 6, the Governor accused the Chief Minister of resorting to the dirtiest form of politics, not even sparing the chair of the Governor.

“I have been repeatedly saying that I do not understand politics. From the slanderous statements used by the Chief Minister against me and in the manner in which she is speaking, it is evident that her style of politics is extremely dirty. I will pray to God to protect her. But it seems that even God will not be able to save her,” the Governor had said.