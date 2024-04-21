The Crypto & Combat Collision, CFN4 Boxing Champions and Crypto Leaders delivered an unmatched experience to a full house on fight night.

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Dubai, UAE – April 21, 2024 – Crypto Fight Night (CFN) shook its audience and participants alike at its return for the fourth edition in the UAE. Savy Promotions, the visionaries of CFN, alongside esteemed partners from the crypto sphere, proudly presented CFN 4 to a packed auditorium on Friday, April 19th, at the magnificent La Perle Dragone Theatre.

Endorsed by the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC) and its president, Mauricio Sulaiman, renowned for a commitment to excellence and integrity in the sport, the electrifying event delivered an unforgettable night of both professional and exhibition bouts. Attendees witnessed a lineup of skilled fighters and influential figures from the crypto community, including entrepreneurs, traders, VCs, and influencers.

The clash of titans was palpable as regional champions like Jadier Herrera Motero, Tariq Habtoor, and the reigning 2023 WBC Middle East champion, Khalid Nasir, competed for esteemed WBC titles. Crypto enthusiasts were captivated by the eagerly awaited battle for the WBC Crypto Champion title, featuring social media personalities Ansem and Barney. Many new names were added to the lineup of boxing talent competing for CFN, WBC Crypto, and WBC International titles.

Louis 'Barney' Smith took away the top title of WBC Crypto Champion beating opponent Ansem in the final round by TKO. Two of the other winners were:

UAE resident Khalid Nasir WBC Asia Silver super lightweight, winner by Knockout.

UD Helmand Meran WBC Middle East super lightweight.

Rahul Suri, Co-Founder of CFN and Savy Promotions, alongside his fellow co-founders Jai Vora, Rookie XBT, Raghav Jerath, and Mohd Abu Salah exulted at the phenomenal experience. Notable international sponsors for 2024 included Ghaf Capital, BYBIT, Verse Estate, and Hydro. Expressing his enthusiasm, Rahul remarked, "The overwhelming response from both the crypto community and boxing fans has fueled our passion for CFN. This year, we expect to host two events in the UAE, with April's edition attracting over 1,400 visitors – fighters, sponsors, and fans eager to witness these crossover boxing championships. The La Perle Dragone Theatre was the center of attention on fight night, offering an unparalleled viewing experience."

“Serving as a platform for local boxers to shine on an international stage is at the core of CFN's mission,” he added.





The event was a historic success, with tickets for CFN4 selling out at Platinumlista week before the show, and over 100k livestreams and over 1M views across digital platforms, echoing the strength of a relatively new brand in this industry.





