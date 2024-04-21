Chatgpt 4 Could Be Used To Triage Eye Problems, Say Cambridge Academics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An academic researcher says artificial intelligence (AI) couldbe used to triage patients with eye issues, Azernews reports, citing BBC.

Dr Arun Thirunavukarasu, who studied at the University ofCambridge, said AI could decide urgent cases that need to be seenby specialists.

Cambridge University academics tested ChatGPT 4 against theknowledge of medics at different stages of their career.

The AI program scored 69% when tested in a mock exam of 87questions.

About 374 ophthalmology questions were used to train the ChatGPT4.

Its answers were compared to five expert ophthalmologists -doctors who care for patients with eye conditions - three traineeophthalmologists, and two unspecialised junior doctors.

They were also compared to an earlier version of ChatGPT andother language models.

ChatGPT 4 scored 69%, higher than other programs such as ChatGPT3.5, Llama and Palm2.

Expert ophthalmologists achieved a median score of 76%, traineesscored 59% and junior doctors scored 43%.

Dr Thirunavukarasu, who led the study and carried out the workwhile studying at the University of Cambridge's School of ClinicalMedicine, now works at Oxford University Hospitals NHS FoundationTrust.

He said: "We could realistically deploy AI in triaging patientswith eye issues to decide which cases are emergencies that need tobe seen by a specialist immediately, which can be seen by a GP, andwhich don't need treatment.

"The models could follow clear algorithms already in use, andwe've found that ChatGPT 4 is as good as expert clinicians atprocessing eye symptoms and signs to answer more complicatedquestions."With further development, large language models couldalso advise GPs who are struggling to get prompt advice from eyedoctors. People in the UK are waiting longer than ever for eyecare."

The technology could be deployed to triage patients anddetermine who needs specialist care and who can wait to see a GP,researchers said.

They added that language models such as ChatGPT "do not appearcapable" of replacing eye doctors, but could "provide useful adviceand assistance to non-specialists".

Dr Thirunavukarasu added that he believed doctors would continueto be in charge of patient care.