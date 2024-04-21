               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INDIA Bloc Rally In Ranchi Today, To Focus On Arrest Of Kejriwal, Soren


4/21/2024 12:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Three weeks after the INDIA bloc held a mega rally in the national capital, the constituent parties are set for a show of strength in Ranchi on Sunday.

The event called the 'Ulgulan (uprising) Nyay rally' will be held in the afternoon in the Prabhat Tara ground.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are among the top opposition leaders who will address the rally.

The INDIA bloc will focus on the arrest of the JMM's former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Both Kejriwal and Soren are currently in judicial custody. Their wives, Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren are expected to address the rally.

Election to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will be held in four phases from May 13

MENAFN21042024000231011071ID1108118985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search