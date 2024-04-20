Qatari-Asian Ties Earn Rising Significance By Virtue Of Shared Interests: Analysts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The evolving relations between Qatar and various countries of Asia considerably earn an increasing significance in view of points of commonality and shared interests, along with the international changes that necessitate forging co-operation and partnership for the service of interests of a variety of countries, according to analysts.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), those analysts pointed out that the Asian countries conceive Qatar as a reliable strategic partner to strengthen its plans and strategies in the economic development, thanks to Qatar's pivotal role in securing energy sources, in addition to the fact that Doha is actively and effectively present on the international arena and exerting efforts under its wise leadership to promote peace, stability and development in multiple territories of the world.

Qatar is increasingly interested in its Asian depth and strategy to build international relationships based on an overarching and balanced view that absorbs the changes and responds to the requirements of the new phase of development in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030 that underscores the significance of promoting Qatar's regional role economically, politically, and culturally. Also, to advance the cultural exchange and support dialogue among civilizations and contribute to achieving international security and peace, the analysts highlighted.

International relations expert and consultant Dr Ahmed Ghaith al-Kuwari emphasised that the remarkable momentum in the Qatari-Asian ties reflects the strategic vision of the country's wise leadership in broadening the cycle of Qatar's foreign relations based on an overarching and balanced view that achieves its development goals, serves the development pathways in Asia, and helps promote peace and stability worldwide.

The significance of this relationship stems from Qatar's strategic orientations in serving national interests of the two sides. Qatar eyes economic diversification and taps into promising trade and investment markets within the framework of its plan to reduce dependence on oil and gas, Dr al-Kuwari told QNA, adding that Qatar significantly sees that Asia abounds with promising opportunities to achieve those objectives.

He highlighted that Asian countries aspire to safe energy sources, with numerous countries in the continent striving to draw further Qatari investment to strengthen their economies, offer more job opportunities for their citizens and establish economic structures that are invariably capable of countering the global economic challenges.

Qatar has succeeded in investing in those relations and the entangled interests, along with the elements of strength both in Qatar and the Asian countries based on a myriad of strategic pillars that ensure the interests of Qatar and the other party within a comprehensive vision that supports development, stability and peace in the entire globe, Dr al-Kuwari underlined.

Dr al-Kuwari noted the trips made by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to several Asian countries during the few past years which culminated in agreements and memorandums of understanding that included a variety of critical sectors. He affirmed that this new trip to Philippines, Bangladesh and Nepal comes to enhance this effective Qatari presence and lay another foundation for this growing ties.

In conclusion, Dr al-Kuwari affirmed that Qatar earns a global reputation and acceptance in various countries of the world since Qatar has made major contributions to global development, peace, and stability, along with its humanitarian initiatives and positions that support countries in times of crises, stressing that all these factors undergird Qatar's international relations and standing his part, Professor in Security and International Relations at Qatar University Dr Bakil al-Zindani affirmed that Asian countries with active and rapidly growing economies give foremost priorities to relations with Qatar as a pivotal country in securing energy sources, in addition to the economic and political significance set by the Asian countries in forging relationships with Doha.

Speaking to QNA, Dr al-Zindani added that during the past few years, Qatar has largely focused on strengthening ties with Asia, indicating that these ties have varied and included multiple fields such as energy, investment and industry which significantly buttressed the capability of Doha in fostering strategic, economic, cultural, and political alliances with this critical system since Qatar is part and parcel of it.

Qatar has focused on its relations with countries that have robust and emerging economies. This diversity and shared visits during the recent years deepened the thought of decision makers on the fact that drawing on bilateral and diversified relations is foremost importance for Qatar's foreign policy, Dr al-Zindani pointed out.

He deemed that diversity in Doha's foreign relations promotes the international standing of Qatar and grants it a space for comfortable movement at the economic and political levels, pointing out that the Asian system has an economic weight at the global level, alongside a superb standing in the global economy.

He highlighted that according to this reality Qatar employs its soft power more diligently to build partnerships for the service of the two sides' interests.

Dr al-Zindani pointed out that Qatar is committed to forging balanced relationships with a variety of geographical territories, in addition to friendships, partnerships and alliances with all regional and global powers, affirming that this orientation underscores Qatar's keenness and grit to forge productive and balanced relations and constructive alliances in a tumultuous and changing world plagued by competitiveness and polarization.

In conclusion, Dr al-Zindani talked about the points of commonality that exist among Asian countries in terms of history, culture, geography, and civilization, emphasizing that these points give other dimensions to the Qatari-Asian relations, culminating in promoting cross-cultural and inter-civilizational dialogue which is a crucial area for the Qatari diplomacy.

For his part, Director-General of Qatar Press Center, Sadiq Mohamed al-Ammari stated that Asia indubitably represents an important depth for Qatar, because Qatar is part of this continent. Therefore, strengthening the relations between the two sides almost entirely serves their shared interests.

