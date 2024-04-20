Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law Dies In Road Accident, Sister Sustains Serious Injures

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari passed away and his sister Sabita Tiwari has sustained serious injures in a road accident near GT road on Saturday accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer as quoted by news agency PTI. As per reports, Sabita is undergoing treatment at the Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Reportedly, the couple were travelling from Bihar to Chittaranjan in West Bengal Read: OTT releases this week: From Article 370 to Appu & Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2; movies, web series to watch over the weekendThe CCTV footage video which is being circulated on social media showed how the car ramped into the divider. The extensive damage of the car shows the intensity of the accident the accident, the police with the help of locals there removed Rakesha nd Sabita from the car and were rushed to the Dhanbad Medical Hospital. Rajesh Tiwari was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel, while his wife is still undergoing treatment.

Rakesh was employed with the Indian Railways and stationed at Chittaranjan, according to the reports. Citing family members, Hindustan Times reported that couple was returning back from his village in Bihar actor who was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Main Atal Hoon, lost his father last year in August. The family had also issued an official statement,“It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”



