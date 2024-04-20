Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General On World Creativity And Innovation Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) “Today, the UAE commemorates World Creativity and Innovation Day, reaffirming its dedication to nurturing a culture of innovation within society with a view to ascending to the ranks of developed countries in all fields. Recognising the significant role of creativity and innovation in driving sustainable development and nurturing a knowledge-based economy, the UAE is committed to instilling an environment conducive to creativity and innovation. Embracing multidisciplinary forward thinking, the UAE aims to achieve sustainability while solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation and creativity, aiming to maintain global competitiveness in this field. Notably, the UAE was ranked 31st globally on the Global Innovation Index (GII) by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2023, a testament to its unwavering commitment to supporting and promoting the work of creators and innovators.

Innovation is an indispensable catalyst for national progress and advancement. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once said,“We believe that government innovation is the bedrock for development and a driving force behind shaping the future; and that cultivating an attractive environment for innovators transforms innovation from a solitary pursuit to a structured government practice.”

On this occasion, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fostering a creativity and innovation conducive environment. We aim to enhance the SLC's role by embracing creative and innovative approaches across various aspects of legislative work. Through these endeavours, we strive to contribute to the UAE sustainable development and propel forward its creative and innovative economy.”