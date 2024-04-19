EU, Finnish Leaders Call For De-Escalation Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, April 20 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo have urged de-escalation amid Iran-Israel tensions.

They made these comments at a press conference held at southeastern Finland's Lappeenranta airport on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The event followed a visit to the Finnish eastern border near the town of Imatra.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that all sides refrain from escalating the situation in the region," said von der Leyen.

She emphasised the necessity for stabilising in the region.

Orpo expressed hope that both sides would avoid retaliatory attacks.

According to local media reports, the purpose of their visit to the eastern border was to inspect a pilot fence, about three km long, built near the Imatra border crossing.