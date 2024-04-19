Musk's Bold Plea Amid Israel-Iran Conflict: Launch Rockets To Stars, Not At Each Other

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Elon Musk, an American billionaire and CEO of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the owner of the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Israel's attack on Iran in a short message.

Musk, on Friday, April 19th, coinciding with reports of Israel's attack on Iran, wrote in a post on the social platform X:“We should launch rockets towards the stars, not towards each other.”

This comes as reports of explosions were heard in Isfahan this morning.

Iranian media reported hearing explosions in the vicinity of Isfahan's Air Force Base, near Isfahan International Airport, and in the west of Tabriz and the surrounding area known as Wadi Rahmat.

Following that, Iranian authorities said the sounds of explosions were caused by the activation of air defense systems targeting drones.

US media, citing officials from that country, reported that“Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran.”

Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Israeli officials had informed the US on Thursday that they would retaliate against Iran within 24 to 48 hours.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated after Israel's attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, followed by Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel.

