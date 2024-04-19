Bulgarian President Does Not Approve New Foreign Minister With Pro-Ukrainian Stance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has refused to approve Daniel Mitov as acting foreign minister.

Mitov is known for his pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian position, while Radev opposes providing assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

Mitov, from the center-right Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB) party, was supposed to replace acting Foreign Minister Stefan Dimitrov at the request of the Prime Minister of the interim government, Dimitar Hlavchev.

However, Radev, who is responsible for finalizing personnel changes in the interim government, did not approve his candidacy.

Former Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov had previously expressed concerns that Dimitrov could promote pro-Russian interests in the government, adding that such a policy on the part of Bulgaria could bring Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban out of isolation regarding the country's position on Ukraine.

Mitov himself said that he also refused to take the offered position because he did not want to be drawn into a political power struggle, and expressed disappointment with the political maneuvering around the appointment process, Novinit reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, the interim government took office on April 9 after the dissolutio of the previous cabinet of Nikolay Denkov. He resigned on March 5.

On March 28, the "There is such a people" party refused to form a government and returned the mandate to President Rumen Radev.

Radev later announced early general elections for June 9.

