Dubai Flights: Flydubai Announces Cancellations Due To Operational Challenges

Flydubai said it has adjusted its schedule for Friday and there have been further flight cancellations due to operational challenges after massive flooding at Dubai International (DXB) airport last Tuesday.

It asked passengers to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport.

“We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers' travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the operational challenges,” the airline's spokesperson said.

Around 1,244 Dubai flights have been cancelled due to the record rain this week.

Majid Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, on Thursday said the DXB will return to regular operations in less than 24 hours.” We have begun to return to normal gradually since the beginning of this morning in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and movement has become more streamlined,” he told Wam.

Flydubai spokesperson said the airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early ahead of your flight.

“As we expect your journey time and processing time at the airport to be longer than usual, we recommend packing a snack and a bottle of water as you may need it,” said the spokesperson.

“Our operating flights continue to experience some delays. Before setting off for the airport, please check the flight status. Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a refund,” the airline said.

The airline's spokesperson said passengers with onward connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Iran flights suspended

In addition, Flydubai cancelled flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert.

“In line with the issued Notam (notice to air missions), our flights to Iran today have been cancelled,” said the statement.

One flight which had already departed for Tehran returned to Dubai after the Iranian capital's airport was closed, it added.

Flights were suspended across swathes of Iran as Iranian state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan.

Flight-tracking software showed commercial flights avoiding western Iran, including Isfahan, and skirting Tehran to the north and east.

There was no immediate comment from Dubai's state-owned Emirates airline, flydubai's sister carrier, which was operating several of the planes.

Emirates and flydubai have experienced serious disruption this week after record rainfall caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest air hubs.

