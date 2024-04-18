Safadi, ICRC President Talk Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 19 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, yesterday, discussed on the sidelines of the UN Security Council quarterly open debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the question of Palestinian," with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the efforts to deliver and distribute aid.Safadi emphasized the necessity of delivering help to Gaza as well as facilitating the presence and provision of humanitarian aid throughout the Strip by the Red Cross and other pertinent relief and humanitarian groups.He stressed the importance of providing the necessary protection for UN and relief personnel to enable them to carry out their humanitarian duty.Safadi also stressed the need to stop the aggression in order to prevent the collapse of Gazan society as a whole.Spoljaric emphasized the dire circumstances in Gaza, citing the scarcity of food and medication, the breakdown of the Strip's healthcare infrastructure, and the dire environmental circumstances.