Kuwait's Youth Authority Stresses Importance Of UN Youth Forum '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Youth Public Authority affirmed on Thursday UN Youth Forum 2024 was an important event positively contributing to the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

Speaking to KUNA, Acting Director General of the Youth Public Authority Nasser Al-Sheikh told KUNA that Kuwait's participation in the event, held on April 16-18, reflected the state interest in sharing the world's youth inspirations and concerns.

He indicated that the Kuwaiti delegation to the event took part in sideline meetings such as the regional meeting for Arab countries, which focused on supporting youth in the region through numerous strategies and plans of action.

On the issues discussed during the forum, the Kuwaiti official indicated that environmental issues and the youth role in bolstering sustainable development took center of discussions in addition to other important matters.

He noted that influence of AI on youth as well as preparations for the upcoming UN Future Summit in September were discussed during the course of the youth forum.

Al-Sheikh thanked the Kuwaiti mission at the UN headquarters in New York for facilitating the Youth Public Authority's participation in the forum.

The forum saw the participation of various officials, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and organizations from across the globe. (end)

