Manuel Freire-Garabal appointed as “Head of Business Development at IKAR Holdings

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings has appointed today Prof. Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez HOKC, LLB, MBA, Dr. H.c. Mult., as the new “Head of Business Development” at IKAR Holdings!



As IKAR is steadily growing and is getting more exiting partnerships to their group, they have a huge need on the professional execution of business development.



Manuel is a qualified top executive, jurist and journalist. He was born in Spain, where he completed his LLB and MBA. He later pursued over 300 online courses and specializations, distinct from IVY league and Elite Business Schools, and received two Doctor Honoris Causa degrees, one in diplomacy and one in law.



With over 10 years of experience, he serves as a professor, collaborator, and advisor to numerous universities worldwide, including IIC University of Technology, ASEAN University International, and ICFAI University. He is a fellow and member of various British Royal Academies and Societies, as well as an academician of international entities. Additionally, he has authored fourteen books and over eighty professional and scientific publications.



In the field of health development, he has collaborated with Dr. Reza Radmand of Harvard Medical School on multiple clinical studies at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, focusing on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).



He was invited to contribute to several media blogs and platforms at Harvard, Yale, Berkeley, MSNBC, Microsoft, Le Figaro, and Le Monde. He writes for The Economic Times, The Times of India (Opinion: Disruption in Higher Education), and Entrepreneur (member of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network).



He also counsels government and private companies, as well as UHNWIs and Family Offices.



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions.



