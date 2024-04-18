U.S. Reinstates Sanctions On Venezuela Citing Election Agreement Breaches

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Biden administration has ended a six-month leniency period by reinstating oil sanctions on Venezuela.



This action follows President Nicolás Maduro's failure to comply with agreements aimed at ensuring fair elections scheduled for July.



The U.S. Treasury Department has announced that the relevant license for oil and gas production will expire soon, with a deadline set for May 31 for companies to cease operations.



Sanctions were initially eased contingent upon Maduro's commitment to enabling inclusive and competitive elections.



However, U.S. officials concluded that Maduro did not fully honor this agreement, particularly failing to include opposition candidates.







This conclusion led to the decision announced on April 17, following last-ditch efforts for a breakthrough, which included discussions about possibly extending candidate registration deadlines.









Sanctions were temporarily lifted in October after Maduro's representatives pledged fair elections during the Barbados negotiations.









Despite this, Maduro has since breached this agreement by blocking opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, among others, from running in elections.









Additionally, his regime has faced implications of suppressing dissent and detaining opposition figures.









Only activities started during the temporary license period must now wind down, as stipulated by the specific Treasury license.







Sanctions Reinstatement and Its Implications

Considering individual licenses case-by-case doesn't assure continuing operations as per the Barbados agreement.









The return of sanctions closes a brief chapter that saw an influx of international oil executives into Venezuela.









Renewed sanctions may hamper Maduro's economic revival efforts, hindering Venezuela 's oil-dependent economy reliant on foreign investment for infrastructure.

















Initial global oil market impact may be minimal, but sustained lack of foreign investment could sharply reduce Venezuelan oil production.

















Furthermore, these sanctions may deepen Venezuela's economic crisis, which has been a significant factor in migration challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border.



This complicates the political landscape for President Biden in a high-inflation election year.











