Jordan, Mexico Sign Customs Cooperation Agreement

Mexico City, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to the United Mexican States, Adli Qasem Alkhaledi, signed on Sunday the agreement on "customs co-operation and mutual assistance" between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Mexican States.
The agreement was signed on the Mexican side by the head of the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM), André Georges Foullon Van Lissum.
The signing of the agreement is part of the presentation ceremony of the report "Mexico's Relations with Arab Countries," which was sponsored by the Mexican Foreign Minister as part of enhancing the close bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Mexico.
Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia B?rcena Ibarra and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development V?ctor Manuel Villalobos Ar?mbula attended the signing ceremony, which took place at the Mexican Foreign Ministry's headquarters.
