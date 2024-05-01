India strongly denounces American claims of ‘human rights abuse’

(MENAFN) India has strongly denounced a recent report by the United States State Department containing allegations of human rights abuses within its borders. The report, which highlighted incidents of violence and violations in the Indian state of Manipur and elsewhere in the country, drew sharp criticism from New Delhi for its perceived bias and lack of understanding of India's complex socio-political landscape.



The United States State Department's Human Rights report for 2023 raised concerns over the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, citing casualties and displacement of thousands of people. It also alleged that the Indian government had taken insufficient measures to address human rights abuses and hold perpetrators accountable, prompting a vehement response from Indian officials.



A spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the report as "very biased" and accused it of demonstrating a "very poor understanding" of India. The government dismissed the report, stating that it attached "no value" to its contents, signaling India's firm stance against what it perceives as external interference in its internal affairs.



This latest rebuke from India follows a pattern of sharp responses to United States criticism of its policies and actions, particularly on issues deemed as internal matters. From objecting to remarks on the arrest of opposition leaders to disputing comments on its citizenship law, India has consistently asserted its sovereignty and autonomy in addressing domestic challenges.



The friction between India and the United States over human rights issues has further intensified with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) calling for India to be designated as a "country of particular concern" under the United States Religious Freedom Act. India has vehemently rejected such classifications, emphasizing its commitment to protecting religious freedoms while asserting its right to manage its internal affairs without external interference.

