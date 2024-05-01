Richard Bagnall Leaves Carma

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Global communications insights firm Carma has appointed Tim Webb as its new CEO for Europe and the Americas, as Richard Bagnall steps down after nearly six years in the role.



Webb joins after nine years with Time Out Group, where he was most recently APAC managing director as well as leading Time Out's global franchising business. He has also held senior publishing, digital and technology roles at Dennis Publishing and Incisive Media.



As well as leading the company's European and American business, Webb will join Carma's executive committee, which sets global long-term growth strategy.



Outgoing CEO Bagnall – a former chairman of global PR and communications measurement and evaluation body AMEC – joined Carma in 2018 and during his time with the firm reshaped its business in the UK, Europe and the Americas. He was honoured at the PRovoke EMEA SABRE Awards last month with an Individual Achievement award for his contribution to the PR industry.



Bagnall told PRovoke Media:“Having spent five and a half exciting years at CARMA, it felt the right time to step back and do something different. It's been a great journey with the company helping it develop and grow its global offering, products, services and world class team. The recent AMEC awards evidenced this with 11 golds including large company of the year. I'll be leaving at the end of May, proud of everything that the company has achieved and wishing it well for the future.”



On his next move, Bagnall said:“I'll still be very active in the sector helping comms pros handle the greatest challenge that they face these days: how to demonstrate the value of their work rather than just showcasing activity. The need for PR to demonstrate its impact and value in terms that the C-suite understands has never been greater. More from me on this in due course.”



Carma global CEO Mazen Nahawi said:“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the family. His extensive experience and entrepreneurial mindset will help lead the opening of new offices across Europe and America and accelerate the fast-growing demand for products and services in those markets.”

