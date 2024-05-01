KFC Malaysia temporarily closes branches amid economic challenges, boycott campaign allegations

(MENAFN) In response to challenging economic conditions, KFC Malaysia has taken the decision to temporarily close several of its branches across the country. This move comes amidst reports from local media suggesting that the closures might be linked to a boycott campaign initiated against the fast food chain due to perceived ties with Israel. Malaysia, with its predominantly Muslim population, has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, and as such, any association with Israel can spark controversy and backlash.



The parent company, QSR (M) Holdings, which oversees the operations of both Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizza Hut franchises in Malaysia, released a statement acknowledging the closures. They attributed the decision to the challenging economic climate, without explicitly addressing the allegations of boycott campaigns. Although the statement did not specify the exact number of affected branches, media reports have indicated that more than 100 KFC outlets have been temporarily shuttered.



The reported connection between the closures and the boycott campaign underscores the sensitivity of political and social issues in the region, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Boycotts have been a common form of protest in Malaysia against entities perceived to have ties with Israel, particularly in the wake of Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip. Fast food chains and multinational corporations have often found themselves at the center of such campaigns, facing pressure from consumers and advocacy groups aligned with the Palestinian cause.



As KFC Malaysia grapples with these challenges, the closures highlight the complexities of operating in a politically charged environment, where economic decisions can intersect with broader geopolitical considerations. The temporary shutdown of branches reflects not only the immediate economic pressures faced by businesses but also the broader social and political dynamics that influence consumer behavior and corporate actions in Malaysia and beyond.

MENAFN01052024000045015682ID1108160212