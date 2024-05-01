Yen's Plunge Raises Specter Of New Asia Currency Crisis

But if this were a move to boost the yen for real, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki would be at the microphone early and often making the case. He would be working the phones with officials in Washington, Berlin, London, Ottawa, Paris and Rome to get the G7 on board.

From the events of late 2022, when Tokyo last acted on the yen, Suzuki's team knows full well that unilateral intervention doesn't work. It jolts the market for a few days, but then the yen's drop resumes anyway.

In some ways, this is the cost of 25 years of making an undervalued exchange rate not just your economic model but your global brand.

Since at least the late 1990s, a succession of Japanese finance ministers have come and gone. What's stayed is an Argentina-like beggar-thy-neighbor policy that's left a G7 nation addicted to an ultra-weak exchange rate.

Signs that Tokyo is intervening change little. It's more of an exercise in geopolitical virtue signaling than a line in the sand for the yen-dollar exchange rate.

Suzuki and his boss Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are merely communicating to China and the US that the yen isn't heading to 170 to the dollar - or beyond.

Yet the yen may be heading there anyway in the days and weeks ahead. Not because Suzuki or Kishida don't want it to but because, well, they kind of do.

Amid all the headlines about the yen hitting 160, the weakest since 1990, Tokyo officials are noticing the benefits. In March, overseas shipments jumped for a fourth consecutive month. The 7.3% gain in March year-on-year followed a 7.8% rise in February.

It's arguably the best thing Asia's second-biggest economy has going for it as of the second quarter of an increasingly chaotic 2024.

“The outlook for Japan looks fragile,” notes Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody's Analytics.

The domestic economy , Angrick adds,“has been very weak as wage gains have trailed inflation, which has kept households reluctant to spend. This, in turn, has kept businesses hesitant to invest. Japan's economy is unlikely to have grown much in the first quarter of the year, continuing a streak of disappointing gross domestic product releases.”

This greatly complicates the BOJ's way forward. All that Governor Kazuo Ueda's team thought it knew about 2024 is going awry. China's economy isn't bouncing back with great force, the Federal Reserve isn't cutting interest rates and the dollar's powerful rally isn't losing momentum.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has sat by idly as the yen free falls. Image: Twitter / Screengrab

Nor is Japan's economy leaving recession fears in the rearview mirror. At the same time, inflation in the Tokyo area, a good proxy for national trends, is now rising at a

1.6% year-on-year

rate, below the BOJ's 2% target.

So, Ueda's BOJ may have missed its window for a significant rate hike or two – and currency traders know it. That's why the yen is slowly but surely gravitating back to levels it was at before officials were believed to have intervened.

That's not to say strategists aren't baffled by the yen. Gavekal Dragonomics calls the yen“the biggest anomaly in global financial markets,” estimating its value to be about 40% below purchasing-power-parity measures.

As such, Gavekal writes,“the yen's weakness is having wide-ranging global repercussions, from fueling a carry trade that boosts emerging market debt, to weighing on US exports and thus President Biden's re-election prospects. With the BOJ not yet finding the weak currency reason enough to shift its monetary policy stance, markets are on the alert for the possibility of direct foreign-exchange interventions to bolster the yen.”

Or not. As Asia's second-biggest economy loses momentum, inflation recedes and Kishida's approval numbers flatline, is the BOJ really about to slam on the monetary brakes?

Again, the lack of urgency among Tokyo policymakers speaks louder than intervention threats. As Richard Katz, author of“The Contest for Japan's Economic Future”, notes, Japan“has plenty of ammunition” to stop the yen from falling too far.

“Even though it now runs a trade deficit most years, Japan still runs a

surplus

in a broader measure, the international current account,” Katz explains.“That's because it earns so much from its investments abroad, and those earnings keep growing.”

In 2023, net income on these investments

totaled 34 trillion yen (US$215 billion), amounting to 6% of nominal GDP.

The most important thing, Katz says, is not to panic over a yen in freefall.“If it looked like capital flight was beginning,” he explains,“Japan could use its currency reserves to shore up the yen. But it's very unlikely it would need to do so.”

Katz notes that the countries that have fallen victim to currency runs – as in Asia's 1997-98 crash or the European debt crisis of 2010 – were in the opposite position from Japan.“They,” he adds,“had run year after year of current account

deficits

and, as a result, were big international

debtors.”