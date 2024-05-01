New Delhi looks for international anti-tourism tech procedures

(MENAFN) Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has urged for enhanced global cooperation to address the misuse of information technology by extremist groups and criminals, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to crack down on terrorism financing. Speaking at the XII International Meeting of High-Level Security Officials in St. Petersburg, Russia, Doval emphasized India's commitment to collaborating with other nations in establishing an open, stable, and secure framework for information security, both domestically and internationally.



The annual gathering, attended by delegates from over 100 countries, serves as a platform for high-level discussions on security issues and is hosted by the Russian Security Council. Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the conference, highlighted the importance of protecting the information space from external and internal threats, underscoring its significance for national security, social stability, and economic development. Putin advocated for the establishment of unified, legally binding norms and principles to govern states' conduct in the information sphere, emphasizing the need for systematic and consistent efforts in this regard.



Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev echoed Putin's sentiments, reaffirming Russia's commitment to advocating for a "just world order" that respects the interests of all countries and upholds principles of equality and cultural diversity. The gathering signals a collective recognition of the evolving security challenges posed by terrorism and cyber threats, necessitating collaborative strategies to safeguard global stability and security.

