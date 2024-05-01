German, Spanish, Italian delegations maintain visa policies unchanged for Turkish citizens

(MENAFN) The diplomatic missions of Germany, Spain, and Italy in Turkey have clarified that there have been no alterations to their visa policies concerning Turkish citizens, despite recent reports of extended waiting times for visa appointment slots.



Responding to inquiries from a Turkish news agency, the German Embassy confirmed that the visa application system, initiated in March, remains operational without any recent modifications to the visa policy. While acknowledging a higher volume of visa applications than available appointment slots, embassy sources clarified that visa applications are still being accepted, emphasizing that there has been no change in their policy.



The German Embassy further elaborated in a statement shared on X platform on Monday that the new appointment system, introduced in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir, remains active. This system aims to streamline the process by providing all applicants with the opportunity to register for a visa appointment easily. However, due to the considerable number of applications, waiting times for appointments may vary from a few weeks to several months, contingent upon the visa type and specific foreign representative office.



Similarly, sources from the Spanish Consulate General in Istanbul reiterated that visa services for Turkish citizens have not been suspended. They confirmed the continued issuance of visas to Turkish citizens on a daily basis, noting that all appointment slots for May have been filled and new appointments for June will be made available shortly.



Likewise, representatives from Italy's Embassy in Ankara affirmed their commitment to processing visa requests throughout May. They clarified that visa applications have not been halted and emphasized that the appointment system remains operational, with applicants occupying nearly all available appointment slots. The sources highlighted that recent reports suggesting the closure of visa applications were inaccurate, noting that appointments are opened on a month-by-month basis.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160211