NYPD officers enter Columbia University amid pro-Palestinian protests, detain dozens

(MENAFN) Late on Tuesday, officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) entered a Columbia University building occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters, leading to the detention of dozens of individuals, as reported. The NYPD accessed Hamilton Hall through a second-floor window, utilizing a mobile ladder to gain entry shortly after 9 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Wednesday). Television footage broadcasted by CNN captured the scene, depicting numerous officers clad in riot gear entering the building, some equipped with zip-tie restraints and heavy-duty bolt cutters.



Video footage revealed at least one police bus departing Columbia's campus with detained demonstrators aboard, while police operations persisted. The building was eventually cleared of protesters approximately two hours after the operation commenced, with reports indicating that over 100 individuals were taken into custody.



The protesters had initially occupied Hamilton Hall, renaming it "Hind's Hall" in honor of 6-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab, tragically killed in Gaza. Their demands included Columbia University's divestment from Israeli firms and condemnation of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip. However, Columbia President Minouche Shafik has remained steadfast in the university's stance against divestment.



These protests, which began in April, have become emblematic of the broader anti-war movement, particularly following a previous attempt by the NYPD to clear an encampment on April 18, resulting in over 100 arrests. Despite efforts to disband the demonstrators, they have persistently adapted, relocating their sit-in to another university lawn.



In response to the ongoing protests, Shafik has requested that the NYPD maintain a presence on Columbia's campus until at least May 17, following the conclusion of the school's multi-day graduation festivities, aiming to ensure order and prevent the reestablishment of encampments.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160219