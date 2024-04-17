Prime Minister Meets Saudi Shura Council Speaker, Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh hosted the Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Abdullah Al Sheikh, and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.The Prime Minister underscored the profound fraternal ties between Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing their commitment to fortify these relations across diverse domains.He highlighted the unwavering support of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, and His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince, in nurturing these bilateral relations.Khasawneh elaborated on the enduring bonds of genuine affection characterizing Jordanian-Saudi relations, rooted in the shared values and aspirations of the two nations. He reiterated their joint pursuit of common interests, both within their respective countries and across the broader Arab and Islamic world.The meeting delved into regional developments, particularly addressing the recent Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast stance, championed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities, facilitating sustained and adequate humanitarian aid delivery, and safeguarding the civilian population.He emphasized the imperative of forging a viable political pathway towards a just and comprehensive peace, underpinned by the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders, in accordance with the two-state solution and international frameworks.Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's unwavering position on the recent escalations between Iran and Israel, asserting the nation's commitment to safeguarding its security and stability against any potential threats. He affirmed Jordan's readiness to confront any challenges to its citizens' safety and territorial integrity with resolute determination and utilizing all available resources.The Prime Minister commended Saudi Arabia's unwavering support for Jordan and its steadfast advocacy for the causes of the Arab and Islamic world, particularly the Palestinian issue. He highlighted the continuous and robust coordination between the two countries across various spheres.Khasawneh lauded the parliamentary collaboration between Jordan and Saudi Arabia as an integral component of their comprehensive bilateral cooperation, contributing to further strengthening their ties and advancing shared objectives.In the realm of investment, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of enhancing cooperation, especially through joint initiatives such as the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund Company. He highlighted Jordan's strides in fostering an enabling investment environment, aimed at bolstering the private sector, stimulating existing investments, and attracting new ventures.The Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council reiterated the enduring fraternal relations between the two nations and their shared commitment to deepening cooperation in alignment with the visions of their respective leaderships.He underscored the Saudi Shura Council's keenness to bolster parliamentary cooperation with Jordan, reflecting the robust ties between the two countries across diverse domains.