Environment Minister Participates In 9Th Our Ocean Conference In Greece

DOHA: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, yesterday participated in the opening of the 9th Our Ocean Conference, which is being held on April 16 and 17 in the Greek capital, Athens.

The participation of Qatar in the conference comes as a commitment to its role as an active partner in global environmental issues and its preservation.

This is in continuation of its efforts on the international scene to protect planet Earth and its natural resources, especially the oceans and their important role in protecting human civilisation, which produces half of the planet Earth's oxygen and regulates weather and climate.

The conference enjoys broad international participation, including governments and international organizations, in addition to representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

It also aims to obtain commitments from participants to work to protect the oceans and be responsible for managing marine resources and sustainable economic development.

The Our Ocean conference, in its current edition, also focuses on six main areas of work: marine protected areas, the necessary measures to establish them and work to manage them effectively, and the sustainable blue economy as a main tool for sustainably using marine resources in addition to addressing climate change, with a focus on the role of the oceans as climate regulators and the need to limit the effects of climate change on them.

The conference's work areas also include maritime security, highlighting ways to deal with piracy and illegal trafficking in goods and people, as well as sustainable fisheries, by promoting effective fishing practices, reducing overfishing and protecting fish stocks, in addition to marine pollution, and working to reduce Land and marine activities that cause the discharge of chemicals and waste into the seas.

The conference came as an initiative launched by John Kerry, the former US Secretary of State, in 2014. The conference developed into an international meeting, with broad international participation from governments and international organisations. The conference succeeded in raising more than $130bn to protect the oceans.