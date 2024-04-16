Israeli Crimes In Gaza: Forced Evacuations, Human Rights Violations In Beit Hanoun, Jabalia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The government media office in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation army sought to empty the city of Beit Hanoun and the eastern region of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, through the military operation it launched last night, in which its bulldozers and tanks advanced towards the shelter centres in the town, before besieging the Mahdia al-Shawa School, where hundreds of displaced people were present.

The office stated in a statement that the occupation army established a field investigation centre behind the school and asked everyone to leave at gunpoint, forced the women to take off their hijab, stripped the men of their outer clothing, and forced all the families present in Beit Hanoun to flee from them before arresting several young men.

The office said:“This new crime was carried out under the cover of violent artillery shelling, warplane shelling, and heavy gunfire, and military vehicles are still present at this moment near the Abu Safiya area, east of Jabalia and Beit Hanoun.”

In the meantime, Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces forced women and children to leave Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging shelter centres in the town detaining young men and abusing them.

In a related context, the government media office announced the discovery of a mass grave of Palestinians buried by the Israeli army in the courtyard of the Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, during its military operation in the hospital.

Late on Monday evening, the office published a recorded video clip of the mass grave that was discovered in the international courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital, and inside it were found the bodies of 10 Palestinians who were executed by the Israeli army and buried there during its military operations in the hospital that continued for two weeks at the end of last March.

A member of the Health Emergency Committee in the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Moatasem Salah, said:“The first mass grave was discovered in the Shifa Medical Complex after 10 bodies were found buried in front of the reception section of the complex (in the front yard of the hospital)”.

Salah added:“The bodies that were found were partly decomposed, partly were body parts, and some were women.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed 5 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, including 46 deaths and 110 injuries to hospitals.

Thus, the toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 33,843 deaths and 76,575 injuries since the seventh of last October.

“After 193 days of aggression against Gaza, there is a great fear that the electricity generators that worked at full capacity around the clock in hospitals will stop, and evidence indicates that they may stop at any moment, which will lead to a health disaster,” the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry called on all concerned institutions to provide new generators or work to restore power lines to hospitals.