Britin possibly to transport asylum seekers to former-Soviet republic

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is reportedly exploring the possibility of establishing a migrant deportation scheme with Armenia, mirroring its contentious agreement with Rwanda.



According to leaked documents cited by The Times, the British government is actively seeking alternative third-party countries for deporting asylum seekers, following resistance to the plan to send them to Rwanda.



In addition to Armenia, the United Kingdom has initiated discussions with Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire), Costa Rica, and Botswana, with civil servants evaluating these countries based on various feasibility criteria. These criteria include factors such as territorial size and population.



The United Kingdom's arrangement with Rwanda, established in April 2022, aimed to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda for processing their asylum claims. Advocates of the plan argued that it would discourage individuals from attempting dangerous boat crossings across the English



European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) intervening to cancel the first deportation flight in June of the same year. Moreover, the United Kingdom's highest court deemed Rwanda unsafe for deportees, ruling the plan illegal.



In response to the legal hurdles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government introduced the Safety of Rwanda Bill to Parliament, aiming to prevent further court challenges to the deportation scheme. However, the proposed legislation has encountered significant opposition in both the House of Lords and Commons, with critics accusing the government of violating international human rights laws.



As the United Kingdom grapples with the complexities of its deportation strategy, the pursuit of alternative agreements with countries like Armenia underscores the ongoing challenges and controversies surrounding its immigration policies.

