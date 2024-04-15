King Receives Invitation From Azeri President To Attend COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received an invitation letter from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will be held in Baku, in November.

During a meeting with Azerbaijan Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, who delivered the invitation letter, His Majesty asked the minister to convey his greetings to President Aliyev, wishing Azerbaijan and its people further progress and prosperity, according to a Royal Court statement.



The meeting included discussions on ways to bolster defence cooperation, as well as developments in the region, especially the dangerous situation in Gaza, the statement said.



Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti attended the meeting.