Dubai World Trade Centre becomes essential player in Dubai's economic ecosystem

(MENAFN) The Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) has evolved far beyond its initial function as a venue for exhibitions, conferences, and major events, emerging as a pivotal player in the Dubai economic ecosystem. By attracting major events, international corporations, and visitors from across the globe, the DWTC has significantly contributed to various economic sectors in the emirate. Over the past four decades, the center's impact has been profound, hosting more than 6,000 events that drew in over 38 million visitors and generating an estimated total economic output of 248 billion dirhams.



As the primary hub for the exhibitions and conferences sector in Dubai, the DWTC plays a crucial role in driving the emirate's economy forward. This sector, in which Dubai has excelled, represents a key pillar of the emirate's economic agenda, particularly the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This agenda aims to double the size of Dubai's economy and position it among the top three economic cities globally within the next decade. Additionally, it seeks to elevate the emirate's total foreign trade volume to 25.6 trillion dirhams in goods and services by the year 2033.



The roots of the DWTC's success trace back to its promising beginnings with the opening of the Sheikh Rashid Tower in 1979. This iconic tower marked the commencement of Dubai's ascent to prominence in the realms of trade, finance, and tourism. Serving as the first major high-rise tower in Dubai, the Sheikh Rashid Tower quickly garnered recognition as a global business hub, attracting a burgeoning business community to the emirate.



As demand surged for hosting significant events at the Dubai Trade Center, the center underwent a series of expansions to accommodate various exhibition halls, including Sheikh Rashid Hall, Sheikh Maktoum Hall, and the Conference Tower. Subsequent additions such as the Sheikh Saeed Halls and the Trade Center Arena further solidified the DWTC's status as a premier destination for global events, contributing significantly to Dubai's economic growth trajectory.

