Olympic sanctions are insulting to Russians

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for imposing what he deems to be humiliating and ideologically-driven restrictions on Russian athletes intending to participate in the 2024 Paris Games. Speaking at the Sport Science and Innovations conference, Szijjarto emphasized the need to separate sports from geopolitics, arguing against the banning of athletes based on political grounds.



Szijjarto expressed concerns over the IOC's recommendation to prevent athletes from certain countries, including Russia and Belarus, from competing in international events following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. He particularly denounced the requirement for athletes to compete under neutral status, wear designated clothing, and stand for an anthem that is not their own if victorious, branding these conditions as humiliating and discriminatory.



The foreign minister underscored his rejection of the concept of collective guilt, asserting that denying athletes access to the Olympics for political reasons exceeds acceptable limits. He cautioned against the proliferation of double standards in the realm of sports, urging Olympic officials to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in their decision-making processes.



Szijjarto's remarks highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the participation of Russian athletes in international sporting events amidst geopolitical tensions. As discussions continue regarding the treatment of athletes from certain countries, calls for a reevaluation of Olympic regulations to ensure equity and inclusivity in sports competitions are likely to persist.

