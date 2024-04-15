Mubadara Joins UN Global Compact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mubadara for Social Impact has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, calling to support the ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bringing the number of Qatari member institutions to 19, and to be the first institution from Qatar to join the Global Compact this year.

President of Mubadara Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri (pictured) said:“Mubadara has always been committed to incorporating the principles of the Global Compact into its strategy, culture and field of work and forging partnerships that seek to make tangible progress towards sustainable development.

“We are delighted to take this step and join over 17,000 companies and 4,000 non-business participants from around the world that are committed to building a sustainable future. We are proud of what the State of Qatar has done towards enriching the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the achievements made by Qatar in the field of social responsibility, which everyone is aware of.”

He said that it is clear that the principles of the Global Compact are in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, whose four pillars include human development, social development, economic development, and environmental development.

General Manager of Mubadara Jack Saba said:“Our commitment is to educate the private sector about the UN Global Compact as a framework that allows institutions in general to commit to aligning their operations and strategies with the ten principles in the fields of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

“The vision of the organizations that join the Global Compact is consistent in terms of their belief and the application of business practices. The trade of Global Principles contributes to a more stable, equitable and inclusive global market that will help build prosperous societies.”

Saba added:“Since its inception, Mubadara's achievements in the field of social responsibility have emerged at the highest levels. The Qatar National CSR Program is one of Mubadara's most prominent initiatives in this context in partnership with Qatar University.