University Of Jordan Advances Globally In QS Subject Rankings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.14 (Petra) - The University of Jordan (UJ) achieved an "advanced" global ranking according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.The university obtained "cutting-edge" positions across the five broad subject areas and in 18 precise specializations, a UJ statement said on Sunday.According to the new rankings, the university "successfully" achieved "unprecedented" results in a number of specializations, primarily medicine, nursing, pharmacy, computer science, information systems, engineering, mathematics, business, languages, tourism, and library and information science.At the level of scientific areas, the university ranked 347th globally in arts and humanities, against its 451-500 ranking in 2023, and 227th in social and management sciences, jumping from the last year's 270th ranking, the statement said.The university also ranked 253 in engineering and technology, ahead of its 260 position held in 2023, jumped to the 401-450 slot in life sciences and medicine, compared to its 451-500 status in 2023, and ranked 501-550 in natural sciences, which failed to join its lists globally in 2023.UJ President, Dr. Nazir Obeidat, expressed pride in this progress in the university's "prestigious" world rankings, which reflect its efforts in achieving its vision to advance at the international level, achieve leadership in education and scientific research and provide a "stimulating and appropriate" educational environment.